Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

20 teens attack others in Wellesley with noxious substance, BB gun

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 11:22 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say a group of 20 teens attacked another group of males near the Wellesley Community Centre over the weekend.

Police say officers were sent to the area near Maple Leaf and Molesworth streets on Saturday at around 2 a.m. after the incident had been reported.

Officers found a number of victims who said that about 20 boys had approached them on foot. The boys then sprayed them with a noxious substance and fired BB gun pellets at their victims.

Police say that the paramedics were called in to treat the victims, who were left with minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Trending Now

The attackers were said to be between the ages of 16 and 18 and had their faces covered. They were wearing dark clothing and plaid shirts.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate and say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeWellesley NewsWellesley crimeWellesley Community CentreMaple Leaf Street WellesleyMolesworth Street WellesleyWellesley Gang Attack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices