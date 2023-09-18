20 teens attack others in Wellesley with noxious substance, BB gun

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a group of 20 teens attacked another group of males near the Wellesley Community Centre over the weekend.

Police say officers were sent to the area near Maple Leaf and Molesworth streets on Saturday at around 2 a.m. after the incident had been reported.

Officers found a number of victims who said that about 20 boys had approached them on foot. The boys then sprayed them with a noxious substance and fired BB gun pellets at their victims.

Police say that the paramedics were called in to treat the victims, who were left with minor injuries as a result of the attack.

The attackers were said to be between the ages of 16 and 18 and had their faces covered. They were wearing dark clothing and plaid shirts.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate and say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.