Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Indigo founder Heather Reisman returns as CEO

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 9:11 am
Click to play video: 'Indigo won’t pay ransom to hackers, says stolen employee data may appear on ‘dark web’ this week'
Indigo won’t pay ransom to hackers, says stolen employee data may appear on ‘dark web’ this week
Indigo, Canada’s biggest bookstore chain, says it expects data of current and former employees stolen in a ransomware attack last month to appear on the “dark web” as soon as Thursday, but will not pay a ransom to the “criminals” responsible – Mar 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Heather Reisman will return to helm Indigo Books and Music Inc., the company she founded, amid a series of executive shakeups and recent setbacks for the retailer.

The company said Monday that Reisman will return as CEO after outgoing chief executive Peter Ruis announced his departure a couple of weeks ago. Andrea Limbardi, Indigo’s former president and a two-decade veteran of the company, also left around that time.

Ruis took over the leadership role from Reisman a little over a year ago. Reisman had been orchestrating an exit from the company, stepping down as CEO at that time and retiring as chairperson of the board of directors on Aug. 22.

She will return to the board, Indigo announced Monday.

Click to play video: 'Indigo CEO Heather Reisman talks about creating a happier planet in her new book ‘Imagine It!’'
Indigo CEO Heather Reisman talks about creating a happier planet in her new book ‘Imagine It!’

Indigo’s sales have taken a hit in recent months amid aftershocks from a ransomware attack in the spring and signs of a slowdown in consumer spending.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“There is a clear path for Indigo to regain its momentum,” Reisman said in a statement on Monday.

“I love this company and its mission. Even more, I care deeply about our people, who have given so much to build this incredible company over more than two and a half decades. I know that together we will return Indigo to growth and profitability.”

Also adding roles is Craig Loudon, who in addition to acting as chief financial officer will also serve as Indigo’s chief operating officer.

Markus Dohle will move to chair the board of directors, which will expand to include Eilieen Naughton, former chief people officer at Google.

Four board members resigned from Indigo in June, with director Chika Stacy Oriuwa’s departure attributed to a “loss of confidence in board leadership” and “mistreatment.”

More to come.

More on Money
IndigoChaptersHeather ReismanIndigo Books & MusicColesIndigo CEOHeather Reisman CEOHeather Reisman return
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices