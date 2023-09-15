‘We can all do better’: Teen responsible for racist slur on Summerland school steps forward

Summerland’s former mayor is moving past a recent racist epsidode with hope, having learned the teen who posted a racial epithet on a local school went to the RCMP and admitted his mistake.

“I was absolutely thrilled when the RCMP called me yesterday and said a young man in Summerland had come forward and visited the detachment with his parents,” Toni Boot said.

“This is a shining example of what can be done if people have a little bit of learning and take responsibility in their actions.”

The teen, who RCMP said was “remorseful” and “understood his actions,” had spelled out a racial slur on the sign outside Summerland Secondary School Sept. 10 and, four days later, after a public outcry, walked into the RCMP detachment to take responsibility for their actions.

“The youth expressed the intent was to play a prank,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday. “The youth did not mean for it to be perceived as a hate crime or to cause harm to the community.

The simple act of coming forward in a heated environment and taking accountability is what gives Boot hope.

“People have asked me, ‘why report this thing to the media, it (spurs) other racist activities’ but this is why,” she said.

Pointing a spotlight on the issue forced the teen to reflect on what they did. Now, she said, he understands the harm it caused, not only to the community’s people of colour but everyone. It’s also started a conversation that needed to happen.

“This is a courageous young man, as are his parents,” Boot said. “I hope that more people gain the understanding how, even in what they think are relatively small things, can be harmful for people in the community.”

South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services is going to move forward with some programming with the community in the wake of this incident.

There will be full on anti racism campaign and there will be lots of opportunities to talk about racism, about what its roots are and how to respond to racism.

Boot said that is enough, and isn’t bothered that the RCMP aren’t going to issue charges. Accountability and learning is the goal, and it’s being met.