Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest man after 4 assaults in 45 minutes in Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 4:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police investigating 4 assaults in 45 minutes'
Vancouver police investigating 4 assaults in 45 minutes
Vancouver police are investigating four assaults that occurred within 45 minutes in the west side of the city on Thurs. Sept. 14, 2023. Police believe them to have been perpetrated by the same man, who is now in custody, Const. Tania Visintin told Global News on Friday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been arrested and taken to jail in connection with four alleged assaults that took place in a 45-minute timeframe in Vancouver Thursday evening.

Vancouver police believe the same man is responsible for all four incidents in the South Granville and Kitsilano areas.

The first assault allegedly took place on a bus near Granville Street and West Broadway around 6:30 p.m.

“The suspect allegedly struck a woman with a chain,” Const. Tania Visintin told Global News on Friday. “That suspect then fled the area a short time after that.”

Click to play video: 'Crown says it did not receive VPD shoplifting files to approve charges'
Crown says it did not receive VPD shoplifting files to approve charges

Afterward, a man is alleged to have threatened someone physically near West Broadway and Maple Street.

Story continues below advertisement

“He then threatened two other people with a concrete block,” Visintin said.

Visintin said police were able to locate the man, but he fled. A short foot chase followed, ending with his arrest.

Police are recommending charges to the BC Prosecution Service, she added.

More on Crime
vancouver policeVancouver crimeVancouver Police DepartmentGranville Streetstranger assaultunprovoked assaultWest Broadway assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices