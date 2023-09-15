Police arrest man after 4 assaults in 45 minutes in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and taken to jail in connection with four alleged assaults that took place in a 45-minute timeframe in Vancouver Thursday evening.

Vancouver police believe the same man is responsible for all four incidents in the South Granville and Kitsilano areas.

The first assault allegedly took place on a bus near Granville Street and West Broadway around 6:30 p.m.

“The suspect allegedly struck a woman with a chain,” Const. Tania Visintin told Global News on Friday. “That suspect then fled the area a short time after that.”

2:31 Crown says it did not receive VPD shoplifting files to approve charges

Afterward, a man is alleged to have threatened someone physically near West Broadway and Maple Street.

Story continues below advertisement

“He then threatened two other people with a concrete block,” Visintin said.

Visintin said police were able to locate the man, but he fled. A short foot chase followed, ending with his arrest.

Police are recommending charges to the BC Prosecution Service, she added.