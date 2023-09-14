Drew Barrymore’s alleged stalker arrested after hunting for Emma Watson in N.Y.

Send this page to someone via email

The man charged last month with stalking Drew Barrymore has been arrested after he broke into a dressing room at New York Fashion Week and demanded to see Emma Watson.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kings County court, Chad Michael Busto of Washington, D.C. entered the backstage area of an A-list fashion show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Sept. 8.

The filing notes Busto’s entry was unauthorized and that the entire event was hosted on an enclosed property to prevent “intruders.”

Once backstage, police claim Busto entered a private dressing area and demanded numerous times to see Watson.

Busto allegedly shouted at the fashion show employees in the dressing room, repeating: “I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson.”

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities said Busto broke into the event “with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm.”

He was arrested and charged with two counts of trespassing and two counts of disorderly conduct. He has pleaded not guilty.

NBC News reported Busto was given a supervised release the day after his arrest.

It is not yet clear how Busto was able to access the fashion event. It is also unclear if Watson was in attendance. She has not commented publicly on the situation.

Prior to his attempt to find the Harry Potter actor, Busto did not attend his appointment to be fitted with an ankle monitor, Fox News reported. He was ordered to wear one after he was arrested in August for trying to find Barrymore’s Long Island home.

Police said Busto was seen going door-to-door while “riding a bicycle up into private driveways and stating to area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence.”

He was charged with fourth degree stalking, a class B misdemeanour.

Only three days before his arrest, Busto also crashed an event at the 92nd Street Y in New York City where Barrymore was speaking.

While Barrymore was leading a discussion with actor and singer Reneé Rapp about her newest album, Busto rushed the stage and demanded to speak to Barrymore.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am,” he said. “I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.”

Rapp quickly stood up when Busto approached the stage. She stood in front of Barrymore before taking the 50 First Dates actor by the arm and leading her off stage.

This week, Barrymore has been the subject of intense criticism over her decision to resume production of her daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, despite the ongoing writers’ strike. While the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) is on strike, The Drew Barrymore Show cannot employ any WGA writers.

— With files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie