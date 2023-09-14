Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Drew Barrymore’s alleged stalker arrested after hunting for Emma Watson in N.Y.

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 3:43 pm
Emma Watson. View image in full screen
FILE - The man who was arrested for allegedly stalking Drew Barrymore was arrested again on Sept. 8, 2023 after he demanded to see Emma Watson at a New York Fashion Week event. Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man charged last month with stalking Drew Barrymore has been arrested after he broke into a dressing room at New York Fashion Week and demanded to see Emma Watson.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kings County court, Chad Michael Busto of Washington, D.C. entered the backstage area of an A-list fashion show at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Sept. 8.

The filing notes Busto’s entry was unauthorized and that the entire event was hosted on an enclosed property to prevent “intruders.”

Once backstage, police claim Busto entered a private dressing area and demanded numerous times to see Watson.

Busto allegedly shouted at the fashion show employees in the dressing room, repeating: “I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson.”

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities said Busto broke into the event “with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm.”

He was arrested and charged with two counts of trespassing and two counts of disorderly conduct. He has pleaded not guilty.

NBC News reported Busto was given a supervised release the day after his arrest.

It is not yet clear how Busto was able to access the fashion event. It is also unclear if Watson was in attendance. She has not commented publicly on the situation.

More on Entertainment

Prior to his attempt to find the Harry Potter actor, Busto did not attend his appointment to be fitted with an ankle monitor, Fox News reported. He was ordered to wear one after he was arrested in August for trying to find Barrymore’s Long Island home.

Police said Busto was seen going door-to-door while “riding a bicycle up into private driveways and stating to area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore’s residence.”

He was charged with fourth degree stalking, a class B misdemeanour.

Only three days before his arrest, Busto also crashed an event at the 92nd Street Y in New York City where Barrymore was speaking.

While Barrymore was leading a discussion with actor and singer Reneé Rapp about her newest album, Busto rushed the stage and demanded to speak to Barrymore.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am,” he said. “I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.”

@news.com.au

Protect Drew Barrymore at all costs! 🙅‍♀️ #drewbarrymore #stalker #chadmichaelbusto

♬ original sound – News.com.au

Rapp quickly stood up when Busto approached the stage. She stood in front of Barrymore before taking the 50 First Dates actor by the arm and leading her off stage.

This week, Barrymore has been the subject of intense criticism over her decision to resume production of her daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, despite the ongoing writers’ strike. While the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) is on strike, The Drew Barrymore Show cannot employ any WGA writers.

Click to play video: 'TIFF to see fewer stars amid Hollywood strikes'
TIFF to see fewer stars amid Hollywood strikes

— With files from Global News’ Kathryn Mannie 

Advertisement
Emma WatsonDrew BarrymoreChad Michael BustoDrew Barrymore stalkerDrew Barrymore updateChad BustoChad Busto arrestChad Busto stalkerEmma Watson stalkerEmma Watson updateWho is Chad Busto?Who is Drew Barrymore's stalker?Who is Emma Watson's stalker?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices