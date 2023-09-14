Saskatchewan harvest almost over, nearly 70 per cent of crops in the bin

Saskatchewan’s harvest has progressed well above average with 68 per cent of this year’s crops already in the bin.

The crop report for Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 shows that producers are making significant progress despite light showers.

“The southwest is near completion at 93 per cent. The west-central is not far behind at 78 per cent complete,” the report read.

“The east-central and northeast are now past half-way point, with 54 per cent and 55 per cent complete respectively. The northwest continues to make great progress at 39 per cent complete.”

With the end of harvest in sight, the report shows harvest is up drastically from the province’s 10-year average of 48 per cent. For example, field peas and lentils are 96 per cent harvested, while 78 per cent of chickpeas have been harvested.

Barley is now 86 per cent complete, durum is 88 per cent, spring wheat is 75 per cent and oats are 58 per cent complete.

“Triticale harvest is essentially complete with 99 per cent of the crop off. Eighty-nine per cent of the harvested triticale has been allocated for use as livestock feed. Producers are now turning their focus to oilseed harvest, with 84 per cent of mustard, 42 per cent of canola, 31 per cent of soybeans and 25 per cent of flax in the bin.” the report said.

Across the province, the quality of peas, lentils and durum are slightly above the 10-year average.

Producers recorded some crop damage in the past week, resulting from light frosts in the north, drought conditions in the south and grasshoppers.