N.S. premier names African Nova Scotian woman to his cabinet in historic first

Twila Grosse made history today in becoming the first Black woman in Nova Scotia history appointed to the provincial cabinet.

Premier Tim Houston named Grosse minister of African Nova Scotian affairs and minister of the Public Service Commission, five weeks after she won the Aug. 9 byelection in the riding of Preston.

Houston says Grosse is the first Black woman on the executive council in its 175-year history.

Meanwhile, the premier announced that Karla MacFarlane will move from the community services portfolio to become the first female Speaker of the legislature after Speaker Keith Bain leaves next month.

Trevor Boudreau, member of the legislature for Richmond, becomes minister of community services and minister responsible for L’nu affairs.

In other changes, Kent Smith, the member of the legislature for Eastern Shore, joins cabinet as minister of fisheries and aquaculture.

Allan MacMaster becomes minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage, while retaining his job as finance minister.

Barbara Adams becomes the minister responsible for military relations and continues as minister of seniors and long-term care.

Jill Balser becomes the minister responsible for the advisory council on the status of women and retains her portfolio as minister of labour, skills and immigration.

Pat Dunn, minister of fisheries, and Steve Craig, minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage, are stepping down from their portfolios. Both have indicated they don’t intend to re-offer in the next provincial election but will continue to sit as members of the legislature.

The appointments are effective immediately.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.