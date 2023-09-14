Shift in renovation means Toronto Rock will play next season at Hamilton’s FirstOntario

Send this page to someone via email

Despite giving Hamilton’s sports teams notice they would need to find new homes amid a two-year FirstOntario Centre renovation, one tenant announced it will play its next season “from start to finish” at the arena.

In an online post, the Toronto Rock revealed a “renovation timeline shift” at the York Boulevard venue will accommodate the National Lacrosse League team’s yet-to-be-released full schedule for 2023-24.

Owner and general manager Jamie Dawick confirmed a “soon-to-be-announced shift” in FirstOntario renovation and will allow the team to play in front of a “loyal fan base” that provided their highest single-game attendance in over a decade.

“We can’t wait for the renovations to begin, but at the same time it will be nice to play the entire season, uninterrupted, at home at FirstOntario Centre,” Dawick said.

“Navigating the twists and turns of a project of this magnitude are never easy, but those things are out of our control. We’re happy to give our fans some stability this season and continue to roll out a high quality, competitive product on the floor, alongside an exciting and engaging sports entertainment experience for our fans.”

Oak View Group, operators of the City of Hamilton-owned FirstOntario Centre, and partner the Hamilton Urban Precinct Entertainment Group (HUPEG), are expected to provide an update on the renovation timeline at some point, according to the release.

The statement from the Rock says the closure of FirstOntario Centre for renovations will force their relocation to the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga for the 2024-25 season.

Last November, the head of the group tasked with renovating FirstOntario Centre said the consortium was pledging to do a better job of communicating with tenants after news that Hamilton’s major sports teams would need to find a new home for the better part of two seasons.

PJ Mercanti, CEO of Carmen’s Group and president of HUPEG, said the “expanded scope” of the renovation, which entails an overall larger-scale development, will make it “impossible” for the tenants to play through it.

The news led to two FirstOntario occupants, the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs and CEBL’s Hamilton Honey Badgers, to relocate after receiving notices from developers.

Hamilton Bulldogs owner Michael Andlauer previously expressed his surprise in a letter to the team’s fans when he was told renovations meant his team would need to find a new home for the 2023-24 season and much of the 2024-25 season.

The team would eventually begin a new partnership with the city of Brantford in a relocation.

Meanwhile, the Honey Badgers would announce a permanent move to Brampton in November.