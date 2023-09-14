Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle near University of Calgary

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 14, 2023 11:54 am
A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near the University of Calgary on Thursday. View image in full screen
A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near the University of Calgary on Thursday. Global News
A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle near the University of Calgary on Thursday.

At around 8 a.m., a serious collision at 24th Avenue and Upper Place N.W. was reported to police.

The intersection is closed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area while officers investigate. Police also closed 24th Avenue N.W. in both directions between Ulrich Road N.W. and University Drive N.W.

More to come…

