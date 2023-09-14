Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle near University of Calgary

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle near the University of Calgary on Thursday.
At around 8 a.m., a serious collision at 24th Avenue and Upper Place N.W. was reported to police.
The intersection is closed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area while officers investigate. Police also closed 24th Avenue N.W. in both directions between Ulrich Road N.W. and University Drive N.W.
More to come…
