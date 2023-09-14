Passenger hit with brick on TTC bus during morning rush: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man assaulted a passenger with a brick on a Toronto transit bus during the morning rush Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West at 9 a.m.

Police said a suspect hit a passenger with a brick on a TTC bus before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as having short hair and was reportedly wearing a white sweater, khaki pants, and white shoes.

There’s no word on what led to the incident.

ASSAULT:

Dufferin St & Eglinton Ave W

9 am

– reports of assault on bus

– man hit passenger with a brick

– police o/s

– victim transported to hospital

– suspect fled on foot

– suspect male, black, short hair, white sweater, khaki pants, white shoes

– unkn injuries#GO2148202

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 14, 2023