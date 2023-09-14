Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Passenger hit with brick on TTC bus during morning rush: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 10:23 am
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man assaulted a passenger with a brick on a Toronto transit bus during the morning rush Thursday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West at 9 a.m.

Police said a suspect hit a passenger with a brick on a TTC bus before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as having short hair and was reportedly wearing a white sweater, khaki pants, and white shoes.

There’s no word on what led to the incident.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeTTCtoronto police serviceTTC CrimeTTC assaulttoronto bus assaultDufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue WestDufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices