Passenger hit with brick on TTC bus during morning rush: police

A man assaulted a passenger with a brick on a Toronto transit bus during the morning rush Thursday, police say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West at 9 a.m.
Police said a suspect hit a passenger with a brick on a TTC bus before fleeing on foot.
The victim was taken to hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was described as having short hair and was reportedly wearing a white sweater, khaki pants, and white shoes.
There’s no word on what led to the incident.
