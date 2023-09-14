Massive fire breaks out, explosions heard at recycling facility in Saint John, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Crews are battling a large fire that broke out at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility early Thursday morning.

A massive plume of heavy black smoke and flames up to 10 to 15 metres high could be seen shooting into the sky as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

A number of explosions could also be heard. It’s unclear how the fire started but a pile of debris appeared to be burning.

A massive fire has broken out at American Iron and Metal in Saint John. Explosions can be heard as well. Port of Saint John has activated its emergency response plan. pic.twitter.com/Trx6GgHpZe — Nathalie Sturgeon (@nthlstrgn) September 14, 2023

Port Saint John, which owns the land where the facility is located, said on social media that it was notified about the fire around 1:45 a.m.

The port said its emergency response plan has been activated.

“Our main priority at this time is the safety of everyone involved,” they said.

“We do not have any further details to release at this time. We will continue to keep the community informed as more facts of the incident are confirmed.”

8:02 AM: We are actively monitoring the ongoing American Iron and Metal (AIM) incident. We continue to support all emergency response, safety, and fire personnel as they work to contain the fire. More information will be provided once available. — Port Saint John (@PortSaintJohn) September 14, 2023

The Saint John Police said on social media shortly after 3 a.m. that they were receiving “a high volume of calls for the smell of smoke.”

Neither police nor the port said if there were any reported injuries.

According to the Anglophone South School District website, Saint John High School, Saint Malachy’s Memorial High School, and St John the Baptist/King Edward School are closed due to air quality concerns.

Global News has contacted AIM for comment.