Massive fire breaks out, explosions heard at recycling facility in Saint John, N.B.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 8:13 am
A large fire broke out at the metal recycling facility in Saint John. View image in full screen
A large fire broke out at the metal recycling facility in Saint John. Nathalie Sturgeon/Global News
Crews are battling a large fire that broke out at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility early Thursday morning.

A massive plume of heavy black smoke and flames up to 10 to 15 metres high could be seen shooting into the sky as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

A number of explosions could also be heard. It’s unclear how the fire started but a pile of debris appeared to be burning.

Port Saint John, which owns the land where the facility is located, said on social media that it was notified about the fire around 1:45 a.m.

The port said its emergency response plan has been activated.

“Our main priority at this time is the safety of everyone involved,” they said.

“We do not have any further details to release at this time. We will continue to keep the community informed as more facts of the incident are confirmed.”

Trending Now

The Saint John Police said on social media shortly after 3 a.m. that they were receiving “a high volume of calls for the smell of smoke.”

Neither police nor the port said if there were any reported injuries.

According to the Anglophone South School District website, Saint John High School, Saint Malachy’s Memorial High School, and St John the Baptist/King Edward School are closed due to air quality concerns.

Global News has contacted AIM for comment.

