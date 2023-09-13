Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

BCGEU pushes for vacancy control to address the housing crisis

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 8:27 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. housing minister on allowable rental caps'
B.C. housing minister on allowable rental caps
WATCH: Landlords will be able to raise rents by 3.5% in 2024, an amount below the rate of inflation. B.C. Housing Minister, Ravi Kahlon, explains the province's decision amidst a housing affordability crisis.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new report commissioned by the B.C. General Employees Union argues the province should implement vacancy control measures to address the housing crisis.

B.C.’s rent controls currently restrict how much a landlord can raise the rent on a unit each year.

But there are no limits on how much the rent can go up when someone moves out before new tenants move in.

Vacancy control measures would mean that rent increases cannot occur between tenants.

However, some critics are not convinced this would be the best way forward.

”If you go all the way to not only rent control to within a tenancy but you can never get your rents back to market level, obviously that’s going to make investment in rental housing much less attractive,” Tom Davidoff with the UBC School of Business told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“So obviously we’ll see much less investment in rental housing and more in condos.”

Click to play video: 'DTES residents spoof video of $2,000 a month rental'
DTES residents spoof video of $2,000 a month rental
Trending Now

B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a statement that inflation and the cost of living are making things tough for everyone, particularly renters.

“In addition to capping the 2024 annual rent increase amount to 3.5 per cent, well below inflation for the third year in a row, we have made several significant changes to provide relief to renters in B.C., including addressing the issue of illegal renovictions, strengthening penalties for breaking the law, and providing province-wide coverage of rent back services, among others,” he said.

“Changes to the Residential Tenancy Branch, including the creation of the Compliance and Enforcement Unit, are helping to improve education and awareness, and also better protect renters and improve dispute resolution services.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kahlon said since 2017, the province has more than 76,000 new homes that have been delivered or whose construction is underway throughout B.C.

More on Money
BCGEUVacancy rateVacancy ControlRental StockBC rental stockBC rental stock latestBC vacancy controlVacancy control rateVacancy rate BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices