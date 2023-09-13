Menu

Crime

OPP identify remains found in vehicle in Puslinch

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 13, 2023 6:30 pm
OPP patch. View image in full screen
OPP patch. OPP
Wellington County OPP have released the identity of a man found dead inside a vehicle in Puslinch.

He is 32-year-old Juan Escobar Ortiz of Kitchener.

His body was discovered inside a blue sedan parked at the side of Wellington Road 34 west of Highway 6 Friday.

The OPP criminal investigations branch are working alongside the crime unit on this sudden death case.

They continue to investigate the circumstances behind the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

