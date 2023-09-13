$11,000 in sports trading cards stolen from Guelph business

Send this page to someone via email

A Monday evening heist at a north-end Guelph business saw the theft of more than $11,000 in sports trading cards.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say two men and a woman entered the store on Woodlawn Road West just before 7:30 p.m. and proceeded to the toy section.

They say 200 packages of NFL and NBA trading cards were put into large totes that were inside shopping carts.

One left early and waited in a vehicle parked outside while the other two exited through a fire exit, went into the vehicle with the stolen cards and fled.

One of the men is five-feet-nine-inches to five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build and short black hair. He was said to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt with red sleeves, grey shorts and a black basketball shoes.

The second male is six-feet-two-inches tall with a medium to large build and short black hair. He was wearing a white shirt with black lettering, blue jeans, sunglasses and grey shoes.

The woman is five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build and red hair, and was wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue leggings and white shoes.

All three were in an older-model silver Volvo with no licence plates.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.