Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$11,000 in sports trading cards stolen from Guelph business

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 13, 2023 5:01 pm
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. View image in full screen
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Monday evening heist at a north-end Guelph business saw the theft of more than $11,000 in sports trading cards.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say two men and a woman entered the store on Woodlawn Road West just before 7:30 p.m. and proceeded to the toy section.

They say 200 packages of NFL and NBA trading cards were put into large totes that were inside shopping carts.

One left early and waited in a vehicle parked outside while the other two exited through a fire exit, went into the vehicle with the stolen cards and fled.

One of the men is five-feet-nine-inches to five-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build and short black hair. He was said to be wearing a hooded sweatshirt with red sleeves, grey shorts and a black basketball shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

The second male is six-feet-two-inches tall with a medium to large build and short black hair. He was wearing a white shirt with black lettering, blue jeans, sunglasses and grey shoes.

The woman is five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build and red hair, and was wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue leggings and white shoes.

Trending Now

All three were in an older-model silver Volvo with no licence plates.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Toronto man sells one-of-a-kind trading card for $2M'
Toronto man sells one-of-a-kind trading card for $2M
BusinessTheftGuelph NewsGuelph Police ServiceStolenVolvosports trading cardstoy section
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices