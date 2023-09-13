Menu

Sports

Saskatchewan Rush unveil new logo and jerseys

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 1:44 pm
The Saskatchewan Rush have introduced a new logo for the 2023-24 season. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Rush have introduced a new logo for the 2023-24 season. Courtesy of Saskatchewan Rush
The Saskatchewan Rush are embarking on a new chapter.

On Wednesday, the National Lacrosse League franchise unveiled a completely new look, with a new logo and new jersey designs.

“One thing that stood out was our logo and how it didn’t really reflect our province and our home,” Tyler Wawryk, the VP of business operations, said in a press release.

The new primary logo features a bison head, an animal strongly rooted in Saskatchewan.

“First Nations culture has long revered the stately creatures as sacred with important gifts and teachings” the Rush’s website read.

The bison head is in the shape of a lacrosse stick, while the hexagon is a reference to Treaty 6 territory, where the team was founded.

“We feel our new logo is a strong representation of who we are as a team and also who we are,” Wawryk said.

The full transition means the old logos will be semi-retired, with brand-new home and away jerseys for the upcoming 2023-24 NLL season.

“As our team on the field grows into it’s next phase we felt the timing was right to introduce a new look to coincide with a new era of Rush lacrosse, and most importantly to reflect our home here in Saskatchewan and on Treaty Six Territory,” Wawryk added.

Fully redesigned Saskatchewan Rush merchandise is now available.

