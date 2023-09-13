Menu

Crime

Calgary man faces murder charge after fatal stabbing at Bowness home

By Ryan White Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 12:32 pm
CPS investigators on the scene of a Sept. 12 stabbing in Bowness that left one man dead. View image in full screen
CPS investigators on the scene of a Sept. 12 stabbing in Bowness that left one man dead. Global News
A 52-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Tuesday morning stabbing in a northwest neighbourhood that left one person dead.

Emergency crews were called to the 7700 block of 41st Avenue Northwest, in the community of Bowness, at around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday for a disturbance.

A man with stab wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were taken into police custody for questioning but investigators have since determined that one of the men was a witness to the attack and wasn’t involved.

Dennis George Hart, 52, has been charged in the fatal stabbing and remains in custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for Friday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

A man was found dead in a home in the Bowness community. View image in full screen
A man suffering from stab wounds was found dead in a home in the northwest community of community on Sept. 12. Global News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

