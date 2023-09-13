Calgary man faces murder charge after fatal stabbing at Bowness home

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Tuesday morning stabbing in a northwest neighbourhood that left one person dead.

Emergency crews were called to the 7700 block of 41st Avenue Northwest, in the community of Bowness, at around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday for a disturbance.

A man with stab wounds was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men were taken into police custody for questioning but investigators have since determined that one of the men was a witness to the attack and wasn’t involved.

Dennis George Hart, 52, has been charged in the fatal stabbing and remains in custody ahead of his court appearance scheduled for Friday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Story continues below advertisement