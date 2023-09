See more sharing options

A man was found dead at a home in the Bowness community early Tuesday.

A disturbance at a residence in the 7700 block of 41st Avenue N.W. was reported to police around 3:26 a.m. on Tuesday,

Police found one man dead inside of the home.

Calgary police said the man appeared to have suffered stab wounds.

Police said this incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Two men from the scene were arrested.