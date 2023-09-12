Menu

Crime

3 charged after RCMP say they seized cocaine, shotgun and bear spray in Leduc, Alta.

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 1:58 pm
Leduc RCMP say a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 28 grams of cocaine, bear spray, an extendable baton and various types of ammunition. View image in full screen
Photo of seized items. Leduc RCMP say a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 28 grams of cocaine, bear spray, an extendable baton and various types of ammunition. Leduc RCMP
Leduc, Alta. RCMP have arrested three people and laid over 20 serious charges after they were allegedly found in possession of cocaine, a sawed-off shotgun, an SKS rifle and various types of ammunition.

Leduc RCMP say that on Aug. 31, at 1:35 a.m., a person was seen removing a licence plate from a vehicle parked at a business on Sparrow Drive in Leduc.

Police made patrols in the area, found the suspect vehicle, and pulled it over for a traffic stop.

A licence plate search showed the plate was not a match to the vehicle and the licence plate had been reported stolen from Edmonton.

The three people in the car were arrested and police say a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 28 grams of cocaine, bear spray, an extendable baton, and different types of ammunition.

Following further investigation, Leduc RCMP with the assistance of the drug unit and crime reduction, executed a search warrant on a room at a hotel nearby. Police say they seized a shotgun, a sawed-off shotgun, and an SKS rifle.

Leduc RCMP say a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 28 grams of cocaine, bear spray, an extendable baton and various types of ammunition. View image in full screen
Photo of seized items. Leduc RCMP

Allen Manning, 21, of Warburg, Alta., has been charged with:

  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • careless use of a firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • tampering with the serial number on a firearm
  • possession of a prohibited firearm
  • failing to comply with release order condition

Manning remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc on Sept. 14.

Kesha O’reilly, 19, of Warburg, was charged with the following:

  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • careless use of firearm
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • tampering with the serial number on a firearm
  • possession of a prohibited firearm

O’reilly also remains in police custody. She is scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc on Sept. 21.

Robert Gordon Francis, 38, of Edmonton, has been charged with:

  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of a controlled substance – cocaine
  • failing to comply with release order condition

Francis remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Leduc on Sept. 14.

Related News
CrimeDrugsEdmontonCocaineLeducBear SprayLeduc RCMPAmmunitionpossession of firearmAllen ManningKesha O’reillyRobert Gordon Francis
