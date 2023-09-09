Police investigating suspicious death in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred in northwest Calgary early Saturday morning.

Police said they received calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue Northwest at around 4 a.m.

A person was later found dead at the scene in front of a house, the Calgary Police Service said. While police said the circumstances seem suspicious, no arrests were made at this time.

A resident in the area told Global News they heard yelling in the middle of the night before the gunshots.

Police said in a news release they are looking for a red, early 2000s Pontiac Sunfire sedan that was in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information of the incident, including dashcam footage of the area between 3 a.m. to 4 a.m., is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.