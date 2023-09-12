Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

17 dogs living in feces-caked cages seized from Vernon, B.C. breeder

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 2:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Breeder shutdowns leading to influx of dogs: BCSPCA'
Breeder shutdowns leading to influx of dogs: BCSPCA
When big groups of pets are surrendered, it puts extra pressure on animal charities. While there are often cat groups in need of help, now B.C. charities say broader social trends, including the lifting of pandemic restrictions and inflation, are leading to more dogs ending up in their care. Megan Turcato reports – Feb 8, 2023
A North Okanagan breeder may face animal cruelty charges after 17 dogs were rescued from their care.

Sixteen Yorkshire terriers and one pregnant Pomeranian, ranging in age from two to 10 years old, were seized after being found in distress, as defined by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, according to the BCSPCA.

“Our officers were shocked at how poor the living conditions were for these dogs,” Marcie Moriarty, chief of protection and outreach services, said.

“When they arrived on site, they visited the area where the dogs were being housed. The ammonia smell from the urine was overwhelming.”

Moriarty said the dogs were being kept in dirty crates that were caked in urine, feces and vomit.

“We have reason to believe the dogs had not had access to any drinking water since the day prior and the only food available looked very old,” Moriarty said.

“The room they were in was dirty with soiled newspaper strewn around and different objects blocking access to the dog crates.”

Click to play video: 'Breeder shutdowns leading to influx of dogs: BCSPCA'
Breeder shutdowns leading to influx of dogs: BCSPCA

Upon further inspection, the SPCA said all the animals appeared to be suffering from badly overgrown nails and severely matted coats, which were damp and covered in burs and had a distinct smell of ammonia from being soaked in urine.

The older dogs all had very poor dental conditions with extreme buildups of tartar and plaque, and inflamed gums. One of the dogs even had an untreated groin injury.

Trending Now

“At the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the huge demand for companion animals led to an explosion of new dog breeders hoping to cash in and not all of them followed reputable breeding practices. Now that this demand has lessened, the BC SPCA, and other animal welfare agencies across the country, are seeing record high numbers of dogs entering our care from situations like this,” Moriarty said.

Click to play video: 'BCSPCA seizes 32 neglected rabbits from Vancouver home'
BCSPCA seizes 32 neglected rabbits from Vancouver home

“Our shelters are bursting at the seams and it’s extremely disappointing to see. There is no excuse for animals to suffer due to unscrupulous breeders who put profit before animal care.”

The dogs were surrendered to the BC SPCA and immediately brought to a veterinarian, where they will receive medical treatment as required before being made available for adoption.

Charges of animal cruelty will be recommended to Crown counsel in this case.

COVID-19North OkanaganBC SPCADog BreederYorkieMarcie MoriartypommeranianYorshire terrier
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

