Boyle Street to make immediate move amid ‘public health crisis’

Boyle Street Community Services announced Tuesday morning its immediate need to find a new, temporary location as the organization needs to leave its current space after a lease agreement was not renewed.

The organization’s original plan was to move into King Thunderbird Centre, however, pushback from the community and unmet fundraising goals have left the social services provider relying on a contingency plan.

Boyle Street is ending its lease agreement with Katz Group, which was up for renewal, and needs to move out of its current location in downtown Edmonton by Sept. 30 — a move the organization has known was inevitable for some time, said Elliott Tanti, director of communications and engagement at Boyle Street.

There is a contingency plan ready if, worst-case scenario, Boyle Street can’t find a temporary 18-month lease. The contingency plan will rely on community and private partners, Tanti said.

“This was always a potential from the moment that we signed the earlier sale agreement with the Katz Group about two years ago,” Tanti said. “It became more clear to us in, I would say, the last two weeks that this was going to be the eventual outcome.”

The main focus right now, he said, is to continue providing services to the city’s most vulnerable population starting Oct. 1 and beyond.

The greatest challenge right now is going to be letting the community know where they can find services. Services won’t be shut down, they will just be moved.

“We are very confident that come Oct. 1 and beyond, services will be provided to those that need it most,” Tanti said.

“We’re in a health crisis right now, and rather than … this work being facilitated, we’re constantly facing delays. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We're in a health crisis right now, and rather than … this work being facilitated, we're constantly facing delays.

“King Thunderbird Centre is desperately needed. The building behind us does not suit our needs and has never suited our needs.”

They had the option to stay in the current building but Tanti said it isn’t financially viable for the organization. He said the lease agreement was $1 a month but could not speak to the details of the lease financials due to the lease agreement.

In a statement to Global News, Tim Shipton, executive vice president with OEG Sports and Entertainment, said:

“We finalized the purchase and lease agreement with Boyle Street Community Services for their existing facility in 2021. At the time, they asked for a two-year lease which would end in the fall of 2023 to give them sufficient time to fundraise, build and move into their new facility.

“Earlier this month, we offered an extension of their lease at the same nominal rate as agreed upon in 2021 to allow more time for Boyle Street to coordinate their relocation.

“We remain supportive of Boyle Street Community Services and their plans to move into the King Thunderbird Centre, which will provide them with a long-term, sustainable facility to deliver their services—and we will continue to work with them on their relocation plans.”

Pushback from the community has caused a delay in the construction of King Thunderbird Centre, the new multi-million-dollar service centre, which is why the organization isn’t able to move into the new location and is in this bind right now, Tanti said.

Boyle Street still needs to raise the remaining 19 per cent — $5 million — to meet its fundraising goal to start construction on the new centre.

“This is not an ideal situation. This is going to cause a lot of upset and turmoil.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is not an ideal situation. This is going to cause a lot of upset and turmoil."

“A lot of people are going to be lost. A lot of people are going to be lost because this is like home to them,” said Sharon Berard.

Berard lives rough and comes to Boyle Street every day, saying it feels like family there.

“I feel love here,” she said, adding she doesn’t feel comfortable and accepted at other shelters and organizations.

With the winter fast approaching, Tanti said the province has “stepped up in a significant way,” ensuring the availability of 1,700 shelter beds. Boyle Street will continue to operate several shelter and day shelter spaces across the city in the colder months.

He said the city is also helping Boyle Street to secure a new home.

“Zoning is always a concern when we’re talking about a shift in services and the city has been amenable to that,” Tanti said. “They recognize that this is an emergency situation. It’s unfortunate that it’s taken this long for them to recognize that.”

