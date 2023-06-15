Menu

National

Canada

New Boyle Street centre approved for construction in central Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 15, 2023 5:55 pm
Boyle Street thrilled with community donations for new home
WATCH: Boyle Street Community Services says renovation work will begin on its new site before the end of the year, and hope to open in the fall of 2023 – all thanks to generous donors. Sarah Ryan reports – Nov 1, 2022
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) will begin construction this summer on a new community centre in central Edmonton after its development permit was upheld, BSCS announced Thursday.

The city’s subdivision appeal board revoked the centre’s appeal in November 2022 after concern from community members about the impact to the area.

However, BSCS maintains that the new centre — called okimaw peyesew kamik, Cree for King Thunderbird Centre — will help mitigate negative impact as it will provide services to the vulnerable community in the core.

“What’s happening on the ground is something I think we can all agree is not appropriate — people having to camp and be outside and live in the conditions they are, it’s not dignified,” said Jordan Reiniger, executive director of BSCS.

The agency now has more support from the neighbourhood, Reiniger said.

“Fundamentally, we removed some of the issues from the previous development permit that were revoked and we were able to negotiate some conditions with the community that allayed some of the concerns that they had with what was going to happen at the facility,” said Reiniger.

The centre will be the new headquarters for BSCS employees and will deliver services to people living downtown but will not be a shelter, according to the agency.

City of Edmonton hears appeal of new Boyle Street Community Services building

BSCS said it bought the property at 107A Avenue and 101 Street in 2021 with a $10 million gift from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The project has reached 80 per cent of it fundraising goal without government support, said BSCS.

EdmontonDowntown EdmontonEdmonton homelessBoyle Street Community ServicesBoyle StreetKing Thunderbird Centreokimaw peyesew kamik
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

