New Boyle Street centre approved for construction in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) will begin construction this summer on a new community centre in central Edmonton after its development permit was upheld, BSCS announced Thursday.

The city’s subdivision appeal board revoked the centre’s appeal in November 2022 after concern from community members about the impact to the area.

However, BSCS maintains that the new centre — called okimaw peyesew kamik, Cree for King Thunderbird Centre — will help mitigate negative impact as it will provide services to the vulnerable community in the core.

“What’s happening on the ground is something I think we can all agree is not appropriate — people having to camp and be outside and live in the conditions they are, it’s not dignified,” said Jordan Reiniger, executive director of BSCS.

2:00 Boyle Street’s King Thunderbird Centre gets permits

Story continues below advertisement

The agency now has more support from the neighbourhood, Reiniger said.

“Fundamentally, we removed some of the issues from the previous development permit that were revoked and we were able to negotiate some conditions with the community that allayed some of the concerns that they had with what was going to happen at the facility,” said Reiniger.

The centre will be the new headquarters for BSCS employees and will deliver services to people living downtown but will not be a shelter, according to the agency.

2:15 City of Edmonton hears appeal of new Boyle Street Community Services building

BSCS said it bought the property at 107A Avenue and 101 Street in 2021 with a $10 million gift from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The project has reached 80 per cent of it fundraising goal without government support, said BSCS.