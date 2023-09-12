Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Sept. 12

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 11:34 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Sept. 12
WATCH: Warm, but breezy — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Sept. 12, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
University of Saskatchewan campus news, Saskatoon Tribal Council, and planning school break family vacations.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Sept. 12, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Enrolment up at USask, U-Prairie challenge back for another year

Students are back on campus at the University of Saskatchewan for another academic year, and there are a lot more students this year than there were this time last year.

Huskie Athletics is also back in action, with a record crowd on hand for the football team’s home opener.

USask president Peter Stoicheff joins Chris Carr to talk enrolment, the U-Prairie challenge, the QS World University Rankings and Giving Day on Campus.

Enrolment up at USask, U-Prairie challenge back for another year

Complex issues surround homelessness: Saskatoon Tribal Council

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand says people need to work together to deal with the complex issues surrounding homelessness.

Arcand says the emergency wellness centre is a temporary, not a permanent, solution and that everyone impacted needs to be part of the discussions in working toward solutions.

Arcand speaks with Chris Carr about the emergency wellness centre and his thoughts on making inroads on long-term solutions.

Complex issues surround homelessness: Saskatoon Tribal Council

Planning for family school break vacations: Travel Tips

While the kids may have just returned to school, it’s not too soon to look ahead to holiday travel during school breaks.

Travel advisor Jamie Milton from Uniglobe Carefree Travel says there are lots of options available when it comes to all-inclusive resorts.

Milton looks at what families should consider when choosing a resort and has the deal of the day for a family vacation in Puerto Vallarta.

Planning for family school break vacations: Travel Tips

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 12

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 12
University of SaskatchewanSaskatchewan HuskiesTravel TipsGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon Tribal CouncilMark ArcandPeter Stoicheffemergency wellness centreUniglobe Carefree TravelJamie Milton
