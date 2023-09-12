Menu

Crime

Hells Angels prospect among 2 arrested in Durham Region shooting investigation: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 11:11 am
A member of the Hells Angels arrives at a property in Langley, B.C., in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A prospect of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club was among two men arrested as officers investigated a shooting in Durham Region that left one person injured, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers from their east division responded to a home in Newtonville on Saturday after it was reported that a male went to a residence and fired a gun before fleeing in a red Ford pickup.

“Through further investigation, a victim was located with a gunshot wound, however was uncooperative with police,” officers said.

Durham police and officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Biker Enforcement Unit then executed search warrants on a vehicle and two homes on Sunday.

Thirteen guns, two over-capacity magazines and ammunition were all allegedly seized.

A 38-year-old man from Clarington, who police said is a Hells Angels prospect, was one of two people charged.

He faces a number of charges including discharging a firearm into a place reckless to others, possessing a restricted / prohibited firearm without a licence, possession contrary to an order, failing to comply with a release order, and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 51-year-old man from Newtonville faces a number of firearm-related charges.

CrimeShootingDurham Regional PoliceHells Angelsdurham region crimeHell's Angels Motorcycle ClubDurham Region shootingNewtonvilleNewtonville shooting
