Crime

Creston teacher charged with multiple sex offences against two students

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2023 3:05 pm
A B.C. high school teacher has been charged with multiple sexual offences against two students. View image in full screen
A B.C. high school teacher has been charged with multiple sexual offences against two students. Igor Sava/Getty Images
A British Columbia high school teacher has been charged with multiple sexual offences against two students, as well as harassment and extortion.

Mounties say a teacher from Kootenay River Secondary School in Creston was charged on Sept. 8 and has been released with numerous conditions, including a ban on contact with the alleged victims.

The man is also banned from going to any public park or school grounds.

Police say the offences allegedly took place between October 2022 and June 2023 while the man was teaching at the school in southeast B.C.

He’s charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, criminal harassment, extortion, telecommunications to lure a child, and possessing child pornography.

Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, commander of the Creston RCMP detachment, says because some communications occurred over the internet, it’s possible other people are aware of the offences but have not come forward.

Buliziuk says anyone with information or who may have been directly affected should contact Creston RCMP.

The teacher’s next court appearance is Sept. 28.

Click to play video: 'B.C. teacher terminated after inappropriate relationship'
B.C. teacher terminated after inappropriate relationship
Child PornographyChild AbuseSexual ExploitationCrestonTeacher chargedCreston RCMPCreston teacher chargedKootenay River Secondary Schoolteacher charged with sex offences
© 2023 The Canadian Press

