Saskatoon police investigate after man suffers gunshot wounds

Saskatoon police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of Sutter Crescent with reports of an injured person after 8 p.m. on Friday.

A 43-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect and victim are believed to be known to each other,” police said in a news release.

Investigations into what led to the shooting are ongoing.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,” police said.