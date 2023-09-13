National historic site up to 1000 years old vandalized in southeastern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Bon Echo Provincial Park, an area known for its natural surroundings and home of the Mazinaw Pictographs, is now the victim of vandals.

The national historical site, where more than 200 Indigenous pictographs, or symbols, have adorned the sides of the rocks for hundreds of years, is now covered in graffiti.

Park officials were notified over the Labour Day weekend that images that are between 300 and 1,000 years old and are only visible from the water had been defaced.

Ontario Parks confirmed to Global News that unknown visitors to the park appear to have done more than admire the historical site, carving names in some parts of the rock and leaving graffiti on others.

“The vandalism on the Indigenous Sacred Place at Mazinaw Rock in Bon Echo Provincial Park is a terrible act that is disrespectful and destructive,” Ontario Parks confirmed in an email.

The Mazinaw Pictographs became a historic site in 1982 and is considered sacred to some Indigenous people. Ontario Parks says the pictographs are thought to have been made by the ancestors of the Anishinaabe, which includes Algonquins.

Parks Canada says on its website that Mazinaw, named for an Algonquin word meaning “picture” or “writing,” is the largest rock art site on the southern Canadian Shield and the only major pictograph site in southern Ontario.

View image in full screen Bon Echo Provincial Park in Ontario. Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf / Global News

Along the base of a cliff, Mazinaw is the canvas for more than 260 painted images or pictographs.

Parks Canada writes that the site attests to the significance of this place and the storytelling techniques of the Indigenous Peoples who created the pictographs.

It has not been confirmed if all the vandalism is connected, but park officials say this is the first time this has happened and that it is “extremely disappointing.”

Ontario Parks confirms it is investigating the vandalism, but it is not known whether it will be able to fully restore the site to its former state.

Ontario Parks is asking anyone with information regarding these types of incidents to submit an anonymous tip to Bon Echo Provincial Park at 613-336-2228.

With files from Global News’ Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf