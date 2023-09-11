Menu

September 16 – Harmony At Rutherford

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted September 11, 2023 11:49 am
Harmony at Rutherford residents have a lot to love about their experience with elevated senior living.

A great alternative to traditional retirement homes, find out more about Harmony at Rutherford this Saturday on 630 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.

Harmony at Rutherford invites you to see exactly how they provide truly independent senior living at their Fall Open House, September 23rd from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Drop in, grab a complimentary refreshment, and see how Harmony provides a great alternative to traditional retirement homes.

With coveted amenities, activities, and the freedom their residents desire.

When you’re there, enter to win a fabulous gift basket.

The Harmony at Rutherford Open House, September 23rd – – 12020 22nd Avenue Southwest.

More at HarmonyatRutherford.com.

