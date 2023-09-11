September 16 – Harmony At Rutherford

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Harmony at Rutherford residents have a lot to love about their experience with elevated senior living.

A great alternative to traditional retirement homes, find out more about Harmony at Rutherford this Saturday on 630 CHED’s Talk To The Experts.

Harmony at Rutherford invites you to see exactly how they provide truly independent senior living at their Fall Open House, September 23rd from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Drop in, grab a complimentary refreshment, and see how Harmony provides a great alternative to traditional retirement homes.

With coveted amenities, activities, and the freedom their residents desire.

When you’re there, enter to win a fabulous gift basket.

The Harmony at Rutherford Open House, September 23rd – – 12020 22nd Avenue Southwest.

Story continues below advertisement

More at HarmonyatRutherford.com.