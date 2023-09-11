Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested with fake ID at bank in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 11:21 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant while he was at a bank in possession of fake ID on Sept. 8, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant was arrested following an incident at a bank in Peterborough, Ont., on Friday.

Just after 4 p.m., the Peterborough Police sent officers to a bank after employees reported the possible use of fake identification by a man who had opened an account.

Officers found the man and took him into custody. They determined he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for drug offences.

The man was also in possession of documents and information for another person, police allege.

The 45-year-old man from Vaughan, Ont., was arrested on the warrant. He was also charged with identity fraud, using, dealing or acting on a forged document, and making a forged document.

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Saturday.

Police did not release the name of the man.

