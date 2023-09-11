Suspected overdoses send 6 people to hospital in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating suspected overdoses that sent six people to hospital on the weekend.

Emergency services responded to the reported overdoses in the city’s Ville-Marie borough on Sunday afternoon.

Police say all the people involved were reacting to the same unknown substance and six of them were rushed to a nearby hospital.

As of Monday morning, police say five victims are out of danger. A 42-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the suspected overdoses and what substance the victims consumed.

— with files from Global News’ Matilda Cerone