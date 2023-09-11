Menu

Canada

Suspected overdoses send 6 people to hospital in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 10:27 am
Global News Morning headlines: Monday, September 11, 2023
Montreal police are investigating suspected overdoses that sent six people to hospital on the weekend.

Emergency services responded to the reported overdoses in the city’s Ville-Marie borough on Sunday afternoon.

Police say all the people involved were reacting to the same unknown substance and six of them were rushed to a nearby hospital.

As of Monday morning, police say five victims are out of danger. A 42-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances that led to the suspected overdoses and what substance the victims consumed.

with files from Global News’ Matilda Cerone

Montreal PoliceSPVMDrug OverdosesVille-Marie boroughMontreal overdosesMontreal drug overdosesoverdosingDrug overdosing
