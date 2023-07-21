Menu

Canada

Montreal supervised drug-use sites getting boost from Quebec. Is it enough?

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2023 1:05 pm
Syringes are seen at the Cactus safe injection site in Montreal. View image in full screen
Syringes are seen at the Cactus safe injection site in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Quebec is boosting funding for supervised consumption sites in Montreal to prevent overdoses as the city grapples with homelessness and substance abuse issues.

The province is dedicating an additional $1.5 million for services targeted to drug users, including $1.2 million that will go to four organizations in Montreal’s downtown, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Village neighbourhoods.

The Village became the focus of Montreal’s homelessness and drug abuse issues earlier this summer when the city launched an action plan to address resident and business owners’ concerns about safety.

Another $252,000 will go to Montreal public health to expand supervised consumption sites, which are places where people can bring their own drugs to use in the presence of trained staff.

Annie Aubertin, director of a Montreal supervised drug-use site, says the additional funding will allow the non-profit to extend its operating hours after it had previously reduced them.

She says the decriminalization of drug use would further help to reduce stigma, but Lionel Carmant, junior health minister, says the government is not pursuing such a policy change.

Montreal homelessMontreal PovertyLionel Carmantthe villageHomadecriminalization of drugsSupervised drug useDowntwon MontrealMontreal drug crisisMontreal overdosesMontreal supervised drug consumption sitesSubstancs abuse
© 2023 The Canadian Press

