2 pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by car in Montreal

Two pedestrians are in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough on Sunday afternoon.

According to Montreal police, the car exited a parking lot along Côte-de-Liesse Road, near Hébert Street. The 28-year-old driver began heading west until he skidded and veered off the road for some reason still unknown, hitting a 19-year-old woman on the sidewalk.

The vehicle kept moving until it hit a street lamp, which fell to the ground, injuring a 23-year-old man who was also on the sidewalk.

Police say both victims were taken to hospital, along with multiple witnesses in shock.

As of Monday morning, the male victim’s life is no longer in danger. Police say the woman is in a critical but stable condition.

The driver, who was not injured, was arrested. He is expected to appear in court, though police did not provide more details about the charges he faces.