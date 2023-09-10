Evacuation orders, alerts not expected to be rescinded on Sunday, says RDCO

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Central Okanagan doesn’t anticipate any properties who have been placed under an evacuation order or alert will have their status changed on Sunday.

283 properties in the RDCO Electoral Area West, as well as 122 properties within the City of West Kelowna remain under an evacuation order.

“Areas that remain on Evacuation Order were hardest hit by the McDougall Creek Wildfire and are more remote, topographically challenging and/or close to active wildfire areas,” the RDCO said in a release.

“No temporary accesses are being permitted today.”

Restoration and recovery work has continued throughout the weekend, including 125 BC Hydro workers who have been tasked to replace approximately 27 kilometres of power lines, 426 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment. So far, more than 70 per cent of the work has been completed.

Among some of the other work being done to ensure evacuation orders can be rescinded and residents can return home safely include natural gas and water service restoration, danger tree assessments and removals, slope assessments and hazardous materials removals from public property and rights of way.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the McDougall Creek wildfire, which forced thousands of Central Okanagan residents from their homes, remains to be out of control and is estimated to be 13,970.4 hectares. The slight size increase over the past several days is a result of planned ignition operations — something that won’t be happening on Sunday as a result of warmer weather.

“Weather continues to be a factor in all attempts to bring the fire under control with unseasonably warm and continuing dry weather,” BC Wildfire said in a release.”

“Stronger winds are forecast today with humidity values down to 20 per cent or less and temperatures climbing to 28 degrees or more.”

On Sunday, bucket operations will go ahead in support of fire crews on the ground. Ground crews will be mopping up and patrolling on all sides of the fire. As for the west side, the focus for crews will be cleaning up the Powers Creek drainage and the Hidden Creek guard.

On the northeast side, crews will be mopping up around Cinnebar and Terrace Road. Heavy equipment operations will begin near Hidden Creek today to establish a guard to assist ground crews in accessing the area.

