See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A serious motor vehicle collision closed Highway 2 near Highway 672 on Sunday.

According to an RCMP release, the collision involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle in the area.

No other details were released but RCMP said traffic could not move on Highway 2. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.