Londoner dead after 2-vehicle crash southwest of Ingersoll, Ont.

A 48-year-old from London, Ont., was pronounced dead in hospital after a crash Thursday evening southwest of Ingersoll.

Two vehicles collided near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, OPP report.

Two people were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries. The person with life-threatening injuries was later pronounced dead and has been identified only as a 48-year-old from London.

Sections of roadway in the area were closed for roughly seven hours. The investigation is ongoing.