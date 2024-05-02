Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after hitting guardrail near Leamington, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
A closeup of the side of an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Provincial Police say a 28-year-old has died after a daylight crash Wednesday near Leamington, Ont.

The motorcyclist, who was from Leamington, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police believe a motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail on Mersea Road 2 at Mersea Road 19.

Trending Now

Mersea Road 2 was closed for about five hours and Essex OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices