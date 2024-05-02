Motorcyclist dead after hitting guardrail near Leamington, Ont.

See more sharing options

Ontario Provincial Police say a 28-year-old has died after a daylight crash Wednesday near Leamington, Ont.

The motorcyclist, who was from Leamington, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police believe a motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail on Mersea Road 2 at Mersea Road 19.

Mersea Road 2 was closed for about five hours and Essex OPP say the investigation is ongoing.