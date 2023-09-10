Menu

Health

Staffing challenges continue to hinder ER department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt, B.C.

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted September 10, 2023 4:28 pm
Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt, B.C. View image in full screen
Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt, B.C. Global News
A staffing shortage at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt, B.C. forced Interior Health to temporarily close the emergency department on Sunday.

From 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, the emergency department, which is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will be unavailable. Prospective patients are directed to access Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, which is about an hour and a half drive.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 9-1-1 for transport to the nearest appropriate facility,” said Interior Health in a statement.

ER closures continue to be an ongoing problem in Merritt. According to the city’s mayor, Mike Goetz, who spoke on the issue back in March, there had already been over 50 ER closures in the first three months of 2023, and that number has continued to rise.

At this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

BCHospitalInterior HealthMerrittEmergency RoomERNicola Valley

