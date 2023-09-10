Residential fire warning for Wetaskiwin homes: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning the public of multiple residential fires in Westaskiwin Sunday, which are spreading from high winds.

Police say a fire started in the garage of one home then spread to two other homes and beyond.

The fires, which started on 46th Avenue, between 54th Street and 55th Street, have now spread to 45th, 46th and 47th Avenue and 55A and 55th Streets.

Police and fire crews are on scene and the Wetaskiwin Fire Department is working to contain the fires. Crews from surrounding areas, including Maskwacis and Leduc are also on their way to help battle the flames.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area. Police said people have been evacuated already and officers will go door to door if additional evacuations are required.