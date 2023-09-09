Suspect sought in July assault on woman: Toronto police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers were called to the Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue area on July 6 around 3:32 a.m.

Officers said a man got into an altercation with a woman and threatened her with a knife, pinned her down and hit her in the face.

When the woman tried to fight back, the man allegedly grabbed her neck and began choking her, police said.

Police are searching for a 34-year-old man of no fixed address. He has a slim build, short red hair and possibly a short beard.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.