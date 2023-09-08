Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 women sexually assaulted near Whyte Avenue while walking alone last weekend: Edmonton police

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 8, 2023 6:01 pm
The intersection of Whyte Avenue (82 Avenue) and 109 Street in south Edmonton. View image in full screen
The intersection of Whyte Avenue (82 Avenue) and 109 Street in south Edmonton. Police say three sexual assaults occurred in a three block radius of this intersection last weekend. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police are investigating three sexual assaults that happened near Whyte Avenue last weekend.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, EPS said three incidents were reported in which a woman, walking alone, was approached by a man who touched her sexually without consent.

The assaults happened in a 90-minute time frame between 10:30 p.m. on Friday and midnight on Saturday, police said. They happened in the Whyte Avenue area between 80th Avenue and 84th Avenue, and 112th Street to 107th Street.

Investigators with the EPS sexual assault section said the suspect description and actions in all three assaults are similar, leading them to believe the same man was responsible.

Trending Now

The suspect is described by police as a man between 20 and 30 years old. They said he is about five-foot-nine or six-feet tall with a thin to medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

Police ask anyone who has information about the attacks, or who may have also been victimized, to call them at 780-423-4567 or to submit anonymous information on Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeSexual Assaultedmonton police serviceEPSEdmonton crimesex assaultEdmontno policeOld Strathcona crimeWhyte Avenue sex assaultWhyte Avenue sex assaultsWhyte Avenue sexual assaults
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices