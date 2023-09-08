3 women sexually assaulted near Whyte Avenue while walking alone last weekend: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating three sexual assaults that happened near Whyte Avenue last weekend.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, EPS said three incidents were reported in which a woman, walking alone, was approached by a man who touched her sexually without consent.

The assaults happened in a 90-minute time frame between 10:30 p.m. on Friday and midnight on Saturday, police said. They happened in the Whyte Avenue area between 80th Avenue and 84th Avenue, and 112th Street to 107th Street.

Investigators with the EPS sexual assault section said the suspect description and actions in all three assaults are similar, leading them to believe the same man was responsible.

The suspect is described by police as a man between 20 and 30 years old. They said he is about five-foot-nine or six-feet tall with a thin to medium build.

Police ask anyone who has information about the attacks, or who may have also been victimized, to call them at 780-423-4567 or to submit anonymous information on Crime Stoppers.