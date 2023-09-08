Winnipeg police seize $80k worth of cocaine and cash in drug bust

Winnipeg police say they seized $80,000 worth of coke and cash in a drug bust that started with a traffic stop.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop Thursday in the area of Lake Crest Road and Waverley Street as part of a drug investigation.
One man was subsequently arrested and taken into custody, and a search warrant was executed at a building in the 200 block of Linwood Street. Police say 28 ounces of cocaine was seized, along with $13,200 in cash and trafficking materials.
A 35-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing multiple drug charges and has been detained in custody.
