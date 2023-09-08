Menu

Environment

Regulator yanks thousands of wells from troubled Calgary oil company, transfers for cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2023 2:57 pm
Alberta's energy regulator has transferred thousands of oil and gas wells and other facilities held by a troubled Calgary company to the group that's responsible for cleaning up poorly maintained or abandoned sites. A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016.
Alberta's energy regulator has transferred thousands of oil and gas wells and other facilities held by a troubled Calgary company to the group that's responsible for cleaning up poorly maintained or abandoned sites. A de-commissioned pumpjack is shown at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta’s energy regulator has transferred thousands of oil and gas wells and other facilities held by a troubled Calgary company to the group that’s responsible for cleaning up poorly maintained or abandoned sites.

In an order issued Monday, the regulator has told AlphaBow Energy that it is no longer allowed on the sites it owns and has transferred control to the Orphan Well Association.

Regulatory documents show more than 3,000 wells, 2,700 pipeline segments and 350 facilities are affected.

Those documents suggest that AlphaBow’s environmental liability totals $154 million.

Lars DePauw of the Orphan Well Association says staff are visiting the sites to determine what work needs to be done to ensure they are safe.

Documents issued by the regulator detail a long list of problems, with fewer than half of field checks on the company rated satisfactory.

Oil and GasAERabandoned wellsOrphan Well AssociationOil and gas wellswell cleanupAlphaBow
© 2023 The Canadian Press

