Kitchener man facing murder charge in fatal Niagara Falls stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have charged a 31-year-old Kitchener, Ont., man with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Homicide investigators say the accused turned himself in to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) headquarters on Valley Way late Thursday night.

It comes after the NRPS posted to social media several security camera photos of the suspect walking around Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street.

Media Release – Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Stabbing on Victoria Avenue – Niagara Falls – Update 3https://t.co/4dBgAI2Rsx pic.twitter.com/2oIHKTVz9D — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 7, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was discovered by police and paramedics just before 3 a.m. Wednesday following an altercation between a group of people.

Detectives say the man, suffering from an “obvious stab wound,” was transported to hospital, where he would later die from his injury.

The accused, identified in a Niagara police release, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Investigators are still seeking witnesses and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.