Crime

Kitchener man facing murder charge in fatal Niagara Falls stabbing

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 12:58 pm
Niagara regional police say a man was fatally stabbed on Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street in Niagara Falls, Ont., early Wednesday. View image in full screen
Niagara regional police say a man was fatally stabbed on Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street in Niagara Falls, Ont., early Wednesday. Don Mitchell / Global News
Police have charged a 31-year-old Kitchener, Ont., man with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Homicide investigators say the accused turned himself in to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) headquarters on Valley Way late Thursday night.

It comes after the NRPS posted to social media several security camera photos of the suspect walking around Victoria Avenue between Morrison Street and Simcoe Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was discovered by police and paramedics just before 3 a.m. Wednesday following an altercation between a group of people.

Detectives say the man, suffering from an “obvious stab wound,” was transported to hospital, where he would later die from his injury.

The accused, identified in a Niagara police release, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Investigators are still seeking witnesses and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

