Police chase suspects from Whitby break-in to Highway 401 ramp

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a suspect vehicle that fled from a break-and-enter was stopped after a minor crash involving a cruiser on Highway 401 in Whitby early Friday.

Police said officers responded to the Wentworth Street and Thickson Road area at around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a break-in.

Two suspects had fled in a vehicle as police arrived, investigators said.

The vehicle was then stopped a few kilometres or so away at the eastbound Highway 401 off-ramp near Stevenson Road, police said.

Police also said there was a minor collision between that suspect vehicle and a police cruiser.

Video from the scene shows several police cruisers along with a white van.

As the crash occurred on a 400-series highway, the OPP were also called in to investigate the collision. Police said there were minor injuries but did not clarify who was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Two male suspects were taken into custody.

More to come.