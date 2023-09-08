Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

1 person found dead following an Edmonton apartment fire

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 8, 2023 7:54 am
One person has been found dead after a fire at a Westwood Apartment building, said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. View image in full screen
One person has been found dead after a fire at a Westwood Apartment building, said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. COURTESY: Paul Chaisson
One person was found dead after a fire at a Westwood apartment building, said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

A fire was reported to Edmonton Fire at 9:3 2 p.m. Thursday in a three-storey walkup apartment building at 199th Avenue and 101st Street.

Edmonton Fire said the fire started in one of the third-floor apartments. The person was found dead at the site.

The fire crews were able to limit the damage to the one apartment but the two suites below were displaced for the night, Edmonton Fire said.

No cause has been determined yet.

The fire was considered to be out around 12:48 a.m. Friday, Edmonton Fire said.

