1 person found dead following an Edmonton apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person was found dead after a fire at a Westwood apartment building, said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

A fire was reported to Edmonton Fire at 9:3 2 p.m. Thursday in a three-storey walkup apartment building at 199th Avenue and 101st Street.

Edmonton Fire said the fire started in one of the third-floor apartments. The person was found dead at the site.

The fire crews were able to limit the damage to the one apartment but the two suites below were displaced for the night, Edmonton Fire said.

No cause has been determined yet.

The fire was considered to be out around 12:48 a.m. Friday, Edmonton Fire said.