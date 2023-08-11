Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Autopsy completed after dead man found in Edmonton apartment suite

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 11, 2023 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police tape surrounds Old Strathcona apartment'
Edmonton police tape surrounds Old Strathcona apartment
People living in the Old Strathcona neighbourhood say a number of problem properties in the area have them feeling afraid in their own homes. One of those buildings has been behind police tape for three days while the EPS homicide team investigates a suspicious death. Sarah Reid reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of a 24-year-old man found in an Edmonton apartment suite last Friday has been deemed a homicide, and police are seeking information on the events leading up to his death.

On Aug. 4, shortly before 9 p.m., police say they were told there was suspicious activity happening in an apartment suite in the area of 80 Avenue and 105 Street. When officers entered the suite, they discovered a dead man.

An autopsy was completed on 24-year-old Kenny Nyemeg Yetna on Aug. 10, and the manner of death was determined to be homicide. Investigators say they are not releasing the cause of death at this time for investigative reasons.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Man found dead in alley in southwest Edmonton’s Allard neighbourhood'
Man found dead in alley in southwest Edmonton’s Allard neighbourhood
Related News
Homicideedmonton police serviceInvestigationCrime StoppersAutopsydeceased105 StreetDetectives80 Avenue80 Avenue and 105 StreetKenny Nyemeg Yetna
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices