Autopsy completed after dead man found in Edmonton apartment suite

The death of a 24-year-old man found in an Edmonton apartment suite last Friday has been deemed a homicide, and police are seeking information on the events leading up to his death.

On Aug. 4, shortly before 9 p.m., police say they were told there was suspicious activity happening in an apartment suite in the area of 80 Avenue and 105 Street. When officers entered the suite, they discovered a dead man.

An autopsy was completed on 24-year-old Kenny Nyemeg Yetna on Aug. 10, and the manner of death was determined to be homicide. Investigators say they are not releasing the cause of death at this time for investigative reasons.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

