Calgary nail artist creates ‘pretty darn cool’ hand-painted designs

Send this page to someone via email

Getting your nails done is usually a pretty routine experience, but one talented Calgarian is taking a visit to the salon to a whole new level.

Nail artist Sylvia Terelak does custom creations for her clients, doing her hand-painted work without using any stencils.

“I literally have to hold my breath when I work,” she said.

Terelak is often inspired by her love of pop culture, doing several nail sets featuring movies like Barbie.

She also created a unique set for client Danika White, a veteran dirt bike rider.

“I’ve never done something like this before,” Terelak said. “Doing a dirt bike on a nail is like, ‘Whoa.’”

1:44 Woodwork wizards: Calgary craftsmen showcase their creations

Terelak took up nail art after being laid off from her property management job of several years.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve always had such a drive when it comes to art,” she said. “I love drawing, I love sketching.”

A regular customer at nail salons since she was a teen, Terelak started doing her own nails when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“I couldn’t go to any salons,” Terelak said. “Everything was closed.”

Terelak is now building the business out of her home.

1:36 Calgary woman celebrates 101st birthday by gardening, taking part in sports

“On my social media I go by ‘Bad Polish Gurl’ (as in nail polish) or “Bad Polish Gurl’ (as in a person from Poland), because my family is from Poland,” Terelak said.

“I’ve made international connections. And so from something that was so small, now I feel like the world is my oyster.”

Story continues below advertisement

White was impressed by her new nails.

“This tiny little dirt bike, I’ve never see anything painted so small – that’s awesome,” White said. “Yeah, this is pretty darn cool.”