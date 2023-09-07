‘Firestorm 2023’ charitable T-shirts raise funds for Central Okanagan wildfire relief

Send this page to someone via email

The McDougall Creek wildfire is now estimated to be 13,712 hectares, keeping nearly 400 properties under evacuation order along with more than 12,000 residences remaining on evacuation alert.

West Kelowna fire chief, Jason Brolund and his team continue to work to control the blaze that remains out of control.

“To the people who are still evacuated from their homes, I know it’s been a long road they have travelled,” said Brolund.

“We continue focusing on making things safe so they can return to their homes permanently and we just ask for their patience.”

As our community continues to find ways to rally around those whose lives have been touched by the wildfires in the form of benefit concerts as well as numerous fundraisers, members of the BC Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund have come up with one of their own — charitable T-shirts.

“Our guys came off the firelines and they went right to, ‘How can we start a fundraiser to help those who lost homes that we couldn’t necessarily help that night,'” said Brolund.

The ‘Firestorm 2023’ T-shirts retail for $20 each and all funds go directly to the Central Okanagan Relief Fund.

“On the back of the shirt we have all the communities who were affected by the fires,” said Keevin Lee, Kelowna firefighter.

“On the front [of the T-shirt] we have all the organizations that were directly involved, so that includes West Kelowna, Kelowna, Wilson’s Landing, North Westside and Lake Country fire departments as well as the BC Wildfire Service.”

Since the wildfires sparked in August, many entrepreneurs have stepped up to the cause, finding unique ways they can step up to the challenge.

They include the co-owner of Train Station Pub and Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink, Rhonda Lindsay. Lindsay is outfitting her staff at her two restaurants in the T-shirts.

“I think this is a way to extend it and understand that even though we are all going back to work and back to school this isn’t over and this isn’t going to be over for a long time,” said Lindsay.

As she picks up her supply of ‘Firestorm 2023’ T-shirts, Lindsay is challenging other business owners to do the same.

“We have all of our team wearing the shirts for the month of September in support of the fire department and we are challenging other restaurants and pubs to do the same as a way to fundraise for it and a place where you can purchase those shirts,” said Lindsay.

This weekend you can pick up a T-shirt and support the cause at multiple locations in the Okanagan.

From Sept. 9 – Sept. 10 in Kelowna at Save-On-Foods locations on Lakeshore Road and Cooper Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 9 at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna at the Okanagan Sun Game from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 9 in Lake Country Sept. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Save-On-Foods on Main Street.

The ‘Firestorm 2023’ T-shirts are not on sale online right now, however, the Burn Fund says they may be available online at a later date.