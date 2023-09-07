Baby struck and killed in Kamloops driveway, RCMP investigating

Kamloops, B.C., RCMP is investigating the death of a one-year-old child in an apparent vehicle collision.
Mounties said they were called to Ord Road near Singh Street shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, where the paramedics were responding to the baby “who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in a driveway.”
“The baby was transported to hospital with critical injuries, but sadly did not survive,” Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement.
The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is assisting the investigation because it involves the death of a child, RCMP said.
The B.C. Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation to determine the facts of the child’s death.
Anyone with information or video relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.
