Fire

Richmond Costco evacuated due to electrical panel fire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 5:48 pm
An electrical panel fire forced the evacuation of a Costco store in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday. View image in full screen
An electrical panel fire forced the evacuation of a Costco store in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Customers at the Costco in Richmond, B.C., were forced to evacuate the store on Thursday due to an electrical panel fire.

Richmond Deputy Fire Chief Al McGrath said crews were called to the big box store on Bridgeport Road just before 1 p.m.

The fire triggered the store’s fire alarm, forcing staff to evacuate shoppers.

A store employee managed to put the fire out, which was in a panel behind the deli area in a warehouse section of the store, with a dry can fire extinguisher, he said.

When crews arrived the flames had already been extinguished, but smoke and heat remained. No one was injured.

McGrath said the store will likely remain closed to the public until Costco can get an electrician in to repair the panel.

Fire crews were clearing out of the area around 2:30 p.m., but McGrath said drivers in the area should expect delays.

